Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

Several brokerages have commented on NBLX. Barclays lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NBLX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. 359,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

