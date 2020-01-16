Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.10 ($4.77) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.32 ($5.02).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.