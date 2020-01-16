Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Trading Up 3.1%

Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 166,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 317,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Get Noront Resources alerts:

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.