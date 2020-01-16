Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,872. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14.
Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%.
Northeast Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.
Featured Story: volatile stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.