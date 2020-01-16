Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NTIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.