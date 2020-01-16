Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.79. 8,974,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

