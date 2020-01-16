Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,748. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.