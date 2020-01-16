Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

