Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.67. 9,718,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

