Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,204,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $729,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 59.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after acquiring an additional 803,052 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 337.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,614,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,202 shares of company stock worth $24,246,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 33,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,685. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 2.09. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.