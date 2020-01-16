Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.46. 2,484,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average of $211.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

