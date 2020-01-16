Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,788. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

