Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 7,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock worth $871,130. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

