NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.90

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $12.15. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 446,935 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

