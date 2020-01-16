Norway Savings Bank Buys 230 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.04. 1,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,871. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $197.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5433 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

