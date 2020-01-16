Norway Savings Bank Buys 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,366. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

