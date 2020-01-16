Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,563. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $141.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

