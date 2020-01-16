Norway Savings Bank Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.28 and a 52-week high of $92.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

