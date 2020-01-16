Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,280 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 187,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,460. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

