Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

IR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 925,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

