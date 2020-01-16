Notis McConarty Edward Sells 4,160 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $119.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.