Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra Sells 12,633 Shares

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 142,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,314. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 19.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 18.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 29.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 13.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.