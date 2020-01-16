Novocure’s (NVCR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. 957,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,145. Novocure has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 660,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,652,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 37.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth approximately $6,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

