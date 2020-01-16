Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $309,055.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, Zebpay and Bitbns. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.26 or 0.06045172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Zebpay, BITBOX, Bitrue, IDEX, WazirX, CoinBene, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

