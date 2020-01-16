Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,403. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,661,000 after acquiring an additional 718,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,612,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 91,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

