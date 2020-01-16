Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 14.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 232.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

NYSE:JPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 495,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

