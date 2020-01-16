Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.13.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

TSE:NVA traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,162. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at C$259,027.07.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.