Obyte Trading Up 3.9% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $18.22 or 0.00211328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $15,021.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 736,929 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.