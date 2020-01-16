Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $13,674,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 469.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

