Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,041,000 after purchasing an additional 162,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $127.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $127.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

