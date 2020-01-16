Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0017 dividend. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.