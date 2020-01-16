Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $183.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.40 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

