Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

