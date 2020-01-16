Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

