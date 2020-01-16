Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.23. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

