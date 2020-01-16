OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.71 ($1.92) and last traded at A$2.71 ($1.92), approximately 737,502 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 300,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.78 ($1.97).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.51.

About OceanaGold (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

