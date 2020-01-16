Ondori (RSTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

