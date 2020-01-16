One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Analysts

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

