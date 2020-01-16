ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $76.78. 1,631,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

