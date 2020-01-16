Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Open Text by 29,702.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 326,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Open Text has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. ValuEngine lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

