Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 76,560,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Opko Health has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,265,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,250. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 444,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.