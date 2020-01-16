Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hamilton Lane Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Lane in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLNE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

