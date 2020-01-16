OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after acquiring an additional 111,491 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 336,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 12,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,880. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.7335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

