OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OptimizeRx an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.
OPRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 68,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
