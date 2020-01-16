OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

OPTN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,646. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 143.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

