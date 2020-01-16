Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.42. 6,795,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,949. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

