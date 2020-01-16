Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Shares Down 25%

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Oracle Energy Company Profile (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

