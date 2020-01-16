Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, 90,662 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 296,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

