Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 183,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OESX shares. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 199,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,806. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

