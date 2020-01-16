Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Director Sriram Venkataraman Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSMT stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $256.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

